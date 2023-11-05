Mavericks vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The over/under is 235.5 for the matchup.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-11.5
|235.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 total points.
- The average point total in Dallas' contests this year is 236.6, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.
- Dallas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|3
|60%
|120.8
|236.8
|115.8
|237
|226.9
|Hornets
|3
|60%
|116
|236.8
|121.2
|237
|230.9
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (120.8) than the Hornets allow (121.2).
- Dallas has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 121.2 points.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|3-2
|0-0
|4-1
|Hornets
|2-3
|0-0
|3-2
Mavericks vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Hornets
|120.8
|116
|4
|9
|2-1
|2-2
|3-0
|2-2
|115.8
|121.2
|21
|27
|2-0
|1-1
|2-0
|1-1
