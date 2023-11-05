The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The over/under is 235.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -11.5 235.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 total points.

The average point total in Dallas' contests this year is 236.6, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

Dallas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 3 60% 120.8 236.8 115.8 237 226.9 Hornets 3 60% 116 236.8 121.2 237 230.9

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (120.8) than the Hornets allow (121.2).

Dallas has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 121.2 points.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Mavericks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 3-2 0-0 4-1 Hornets 2-3 0-0 3-2

Mavericks vs. Hornets Point Insights

Mavericks Hornets 120.8 Points Scored (PG) 116 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 121.2 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

