The Oklahoma State Cowboys play the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Abilene Christian matchup in this article.

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-10.5) 140.5 -600 +425 FanDuel Oklahoma State (-10.5) 140.5 -650 +440

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Abilene Christian covered eight times in 25 matchups with a spread last year.

The Wildcats were an underdog by 10.5 points or more last year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Oklahoma State compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record last year.

Cowboys games went over the point total 15 out of 31 times last season.

