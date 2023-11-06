The Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-0) are big, 10.5-point underdogs against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-0) at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State -10.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian played 15 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 140.5 points.

The average over/under for Wildcats matchups last year was 146.1, 5.6 more points than this game's total.

The Wildcats had eight wins in 30 games against the spread last season.

Last season, Abilene Christian was the underdog 13 times and won two of those games.

The Wildcats played as an underdog of +425 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 11 35.5% 68.3 143.3 65.8 136.9 136.9 Abilene Christian 15 60% 75.0 143.3 71.1 136.9 142

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The Wildcats averaged 9.2 more points per game last year (75.0) than the Cowboys gave up to opponents (65.8).

When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Abilene Christian went 8-6 against the spread and 11-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 14-17-0 2-1 15-16-0 Abilene Christian 8-17-0 0-2 14-11-0

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State Abilene Christian 12-6 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.