The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) hit the court against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Longhorn Network.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Longhorns gave up to their opponents (42.5%).

Incarnate Word put together an 8-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42.5% from the field.

The Longhorns ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.

The Cardinals put up just 3.0 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Longhorns allowed (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Incarnate Word went 11-8.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

Incarnate Word scored more points at home (75.5 per game) than on the road (67.0) last season.

At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.5.

Incarnate Word knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule