Mavericks vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Orlando Magic (4-2) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Magic matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSW
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Mavericks vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Magic (-1.5)
|224.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Magic (-1.5)
|224.5
|-118
|+100
Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Magic are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +37 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 103.5 per contest (third in the league).
- The Mavericks put up 121.3 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 116.2 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a +31 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.
- These teams score 231 points per game between them, 6.5 more than this game's point total.
- These teams give up a combined 219.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Orlando has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
Mavericks and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Magic
|+35000
|+8000
|-
