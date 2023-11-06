The Dallas Mavericks' (5-1) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Monday, November 6 game against the Orlando Magic (4-2) at Amway Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Mavericks are coming off of a 124-118 win over the Hornets in their most recent game on Sunday. In the Mavericks' win, Luka Doncic led the team with 23 points (adding 12 rebounds and nine assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3 6 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Gary Harris: Out (Groin), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 224.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.