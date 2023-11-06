How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (4-2) play the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Magic vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Magic vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs Mavericks Prediction
|Magic vs Mavericks Player Props
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
- This season, Dallas has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at sixth.
- The Mavericks score 17.8 more points per game (121.3) than the Magic allow (103.5).
- Dallas has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks scored 115.4 points per game at home last season, and 113.1 away.
- At home, the Mavericks conceded 112.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 115.6.
- Beyond the arc, the Mavericks drained more 3-pointers away (15.5 per game) than at home (14.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.6%) than at home (36.5%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Questionable
|Toe
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Kyrie Irving
|Questionable
|Foot
