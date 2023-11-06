Heading into their Monday, November 6 game against the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (7-2-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Radek Faksa C Questionable Upper Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Lauko C Out Face Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Derek Forbort D Questionable Lower Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body

Stars vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 29 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Their +4 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 35 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Boston's total of 21 goals given up (just 1.9 per game) is the lowest in the league.

They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +14.

