The Texas A&M Aggies will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Aggies games.

Texas A&M-Commerce won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Lions games hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

