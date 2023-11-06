The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) go up against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns shot 47.3% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Cardinals' opponents shot.
  • In games Texas shot better than 47.3% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.
  • The Cardinals ranked 340th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.
  • Last year, the Longhorns recorded just 4.1 more points per game (78) than the Cardinals gave up (73.9).
  • Texas had a 13-3 record last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Texas fared better at home last year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.
  • At home, Texas averaged 1.8 more threes per game (8.1) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Incarnate Word - Moody Center
11/10/2023 Delaware State - Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice - Moody Center

