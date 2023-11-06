Monday's game features the Texas Longhorns (0-0) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) clashing at Moody Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 88-57 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 88, Incarnate Word 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-31.3)

Texas (-31.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Performance Insights

With 78.0 points scored per game and 67.8 points allowed last year, Texas was 36th in the nation on offense and 105th defensively.

The Longhorns grabbed 31.7 rebounds per game and conceded 30.8 boards last season, ranking 183rd and 155th, respectively, in the nation.

At 16.2 assists per game, Texas was 16th-best in the nation last year.

The Longhorns made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 200th and 156th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Texas was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 96th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.4%).

Last season, Texas took 34.5% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.2% of Texas' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.8% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.