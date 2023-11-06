Monday's game between the Texas State Bobcats (0-0) and Little Rock Trojans (0-0) squaring off at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Texas State vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Texas State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 75, Little Rock 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas State (-6.6)

Texas State (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State Performance Insights

Texas State averaged 66.0 points per game (318th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 66.7 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

The Bobcats grabbed 29.9 boards per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 28.0 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Texas State dished out just 9.9 per contest (sixth-worst in college basketball).

The Bobcats committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

It was rough sledding for the Bobcats in terms of three-pointers, as they recorded just 4.4 made threes per game (0-worst in college basketball) and drained just 30.7% of their attempted treys (18th-worst).

With 6.2 three-pointers conceded per game, Texas State ranked 51st in college basketball. It allowed a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 313th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Texas State last season, 73.9% of them were two-pointers (81.8% of the team's made baskets) and 26.1% were threes (18.2%).

