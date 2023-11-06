The UT Arlington Mavericks will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Oral Roberts Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-1.5) 145.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends (2022-23)

UT Arlington went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

Mavericks games hit the over 17 out of 27 times last season.

Oral Roberts compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 12 of the Golden Eagles' games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.