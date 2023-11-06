The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Leathernecks' opponents made.

UTSA had a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Leathernecks ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 178th.

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Roadrunners put up were only 3.1 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).

UTSA had a 7-5 record last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA averaged 70 points per game last year at home, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.2).

Defensively the Roadrunners were better in home games last season, giving up 71.8 points per game, compared to 83.5 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, UTSA performed better at home last year, draining 7.8 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.1% mark when playing on the road.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule