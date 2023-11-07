Tuesday's game between the Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Baylor securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on November 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Baylor vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.4)

Baylor (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor Performance Insights

Last year, Baylor was 55th in the nation on offense (77 points scored per game) and 184th defensively (70.3 points conceded).

The Bears grabbed 29.9 rebounds per game and conceded 29.1 boards last season, ranking 283rd and 59th, respectively, in college basketball.

At 14.2 assists per game last season, Baylor was 95th in the country.

The Bears were the 18th-best team in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.5 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%) last season.

Giving up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.5% from downtown last season, Baylor was 140th and 103rd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Baylor attempted 55.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 44.9% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 63.3% of Baylor's baskets were 2-pointers, and 36.7% were 3-pointers.

