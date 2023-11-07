The North Texas Mean Green (0-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at UNT Coliseum on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.5 134.6 55.8 125.7 120.6 Northern Iowa 70.1 134.6 69.9 125.7 137.3

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mean Green put up 5.4 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

North Texas had a 5-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 Northern Iowa 13-16-0 18-11-0

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas Northern Iowa 14-2 Home Record 8-8 10-3 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

