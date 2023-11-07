Ohio vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 7
MAC play features the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) against the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.
Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Ohio vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-7)
|43.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-7)
|43.5
|-250
|+202
Ohio vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Ohio has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Buffalo has covered five times in nine games with a spread this year.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Ohio & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio
|To Win the MAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|Buffalo
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
