Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Smith County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lindale High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
