Nuggets vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|228.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-3)
|227.5
|-158
|+134
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +87 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 117 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are allowing 106.1 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Warriors outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 116.1 points per game, 13th in league, and giving up 110.4 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +46 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.
- These two teams together give up 216.5 points per game, 12 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Denver is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- Golden State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Nikola Jokic
|29.5
|-118
|26.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|17.5
|-111
|13.7
|Aaron Gordon
|15.5
|+100
|11.3
Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+500
|+230
|-
|Warriors
|+1200
|+600
|-
