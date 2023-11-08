The Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) as heavy, 15.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -15.5 139.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M played nine games last season that went over 139.5 combined points scored.

Panthers outings last year had a 136.4-point average over/under, 3.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 11-15-0.

Last season, Prairie View A&M was the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

The Panthers played as an underdog of +1200 or more once last season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 7.7% chance to win.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 15 57.7% 72.0 139.8 69.0 137.6 143.3 Prairie View A&M 9 34.6% 67.8 139.8 68.6 137.6 136.7

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 69.0 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.

Prairie View A&M put together a 7-1 ATS record and an 8-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.0 points.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 12-14-0 0-0 13-13-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 1-2 11-15-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U Prairie View A&M 12-2 Home Record 9-3 7-7 Away Record 4-14 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

