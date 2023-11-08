SMU vs. Western Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The SMU Mustangs (1-0) hit the court against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Western Illinois matchup.
SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-18.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|SMU (-18.5)
|144.5
|-10000
|+2500
SMU vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)
- SMU went 11-18-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 19 Mustangs games hit the over.
- Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 13 of the Leathernecks' games went over the point total.
