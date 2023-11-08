Wednesday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (1-0) and Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) matching up at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Western Illinois should cover the point spread, which is listed at 18.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 144.5 total.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum Line: SMU -18.5

SMU -18.5 Point Total: 144.5

SMU vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 77, Western Illinois 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Western Illinois

Pick ATS: Western Illinois (+18.5)



Western Illinois (+18.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



SMU Performance Insights

Last season, SMU was 205th in college basketball on offense (70.3 points scored per game) and 323rd defensively (75.6 points conceded).

With 31.3 rebounds per game and 33.9 rebounds allowed, the Mustangs were 210th and 329th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season SMU was ranked 136th in the country in assists with 13.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Mustangs were 288th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.3) last year. They were 329th in 3-point percentage at 31.1%.

SMU was 240th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 256th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.9%) last season.

Last year, the Mustangs took 33.7% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.3% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.8% of the Mustangs' baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.2% were 2-pointers.

