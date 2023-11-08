The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) square off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) as double-digit, 22.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 128.5.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -22.5 128.5

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

In 24 of 29 games last season, Texas Tech and its opponents went over 128.5 points.

Texas Tech games had an average of 142.3 points last season, 13.8 more than the over/under for this game.

Texas Tech covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Texas Tech covered less often than Texas A&M-Commerce last year, tallying an ATS record of 13-16-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 mark of the Lions.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 128.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 24 82.8% 73.3 144.9 69 142.4 139 Texas A&M-Commerce 24 82.8% 71.6 144.9 73.4 142.4 141.1

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Red Raiders put up were just 0.1 fewer points than the Lions allowed (73.4).

Texas Tech went 7-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 13-16-0 1-2 16-13-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 15-14-0 1-0 18-11-0

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Texas A&M-Commerce 11-6 Home Record 5-5 3-7 Away Record 7-12 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

