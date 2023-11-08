MAC foes will meet when the Toledo Rockets (8-1) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11

Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11 Toledo has won all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Rockets have played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Eagles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +750.

The Rockets have a 92.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Toledo (-19.5)



Toledo (-19.5) Toledo has three wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The Rockets have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

In Eastern Michigan's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) Toledo and its opponents have combined to exceed Wednesday's total of 45.5 points four times this season.

This season, Eastern Michigan has played only two games with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 53 points per game, 7.5 points more than the total of 45.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 51.5 49 Implied Total AVG 31.6 33 30.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 45.6 47.1 Implied Total AVG 27.6 25.5 29.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

