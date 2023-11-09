Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Bell County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Harper High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hitchcock High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Desoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
