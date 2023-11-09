If you reside in Bell County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    Thursday

    Harper High School at Holland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Holland, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Travis High School at Belton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Belton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Rogers, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Desoto, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

