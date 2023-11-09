Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bowie County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Bowie County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Bowie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Carthage High School at Liberty Eylau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pine Tree, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
James Bowie High School at McNeil High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Kalb High School at Arp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Winnsboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
