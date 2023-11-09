Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Carson County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Groom High School at Whitharral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Silverton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
