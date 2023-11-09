Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Dallas County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lone Star High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Garland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Princeton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forney High School at Garland High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Hutto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hewitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Willis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Desoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
