DeWitt County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeWitt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Yoakum High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Robinson High School at Cuero High School