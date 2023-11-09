There is high school football competition in Ellis County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Red Oak, TX

Red Oak, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School