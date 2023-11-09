Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Ellis County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
