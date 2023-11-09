Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
In Falls County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Chilton High School at Louise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Louise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlin High School at Kerens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hewitts, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
