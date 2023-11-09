Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Fort Bend County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School