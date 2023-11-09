If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Gaines County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.

Gaines County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pecos High School at Seminole High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Seminole, TX

Seminole, TX Conference: 4A - District 2

4A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Balmorhea High School at Loop High School