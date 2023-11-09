Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Galveston County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hitchcock High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Terrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
