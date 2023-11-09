There is high school football competition in Galveston County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Little River, TX

Little River, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Terrell High School