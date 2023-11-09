Leon High School will host Garrison High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Garrison vs. Leon Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Jacksonville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Leon County Games This Week

Tidehaven High School at Buffalo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oakwood, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Nacogdoches County Games This Week

TBD at Garrison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Garrison, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.