Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hale Center High School vs. New Home High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 4:00 PM CT, Hale Center High School is away from home versus New Home High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale Center vs. New Home Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lynn County Games This Week
Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Donnell High School at Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Imperial, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.