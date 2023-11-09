Harper High School is on the road versus Holland High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A - action.

Harper vs. Holland Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Holland, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School at Belton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rogers, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Desoto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Gillespie County Games This Week

Fredericksburg High School at Davenport High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Davenport, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

