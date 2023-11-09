We have 2023 high school football competition in Harris County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

    • Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Memorial High School - Pasadena at Summer Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bellaire High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Deer Park High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring High School at The Woodlands High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Shenandoah, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Springs High School at Tomball Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Tomball, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Webster, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klein Cain High School at Bridgeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Conroe High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Ranch High School at Klein Collins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Klein, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Missouri City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Magnolia West High School at James Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tomball High School at Cypress Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atascocita High School at J Frank Dobie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pasadena, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Westbury High School at Stratford High School - Houston

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 11
    • Location: Tully, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Memorial High School - Houston at Houston Heights

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bay City High School at North Forest High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

