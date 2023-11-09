If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Howard County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Howard County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Forsan High School at Stamford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Stamford, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

