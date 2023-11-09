Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Johnson County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Grandview High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
