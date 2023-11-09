We have 2023 high school football competition in Jones County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jones County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

6:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Hawley, TX

Hawley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sonora High School at Anson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Forsan High School at Stamford High School