How to Watch Lamar vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (2-0) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Lamar compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.
- The Cardinals scored 7.7 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).
- When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, Lamar went 3-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
- At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
- At home, Lamar drained 6.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than on the road (32.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jarvis Christian
|W 114-66
|Montagne Center
|11/9/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.