The Lamar Cardinals (1-0) face the SMU Mustangs (2-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. SMU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Lamar vs. SMU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lamar put together a 14-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Mustangs and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

