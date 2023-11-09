Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lamb County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Lamb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Littlefield High School at Canadian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Amarillo, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Farwell High School at Olton High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Littlefield, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Springlake-Earth High School at Valley High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Petersburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Amherst High School at Silverton High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Petersburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

