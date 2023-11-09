On Thursday, November 9, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Cumby High School will meet Mart High School in Athens, TX.

Mart vs. Cumby Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Yoakum High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Robinson High School at Cuero High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cayuga High School at Riesel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Madisonville, TX

Madisonville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School