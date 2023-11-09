On Thursday, November 9, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Cumby High School will meet Mart High School in Athens, TX.

Mart vs. Cumby Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Athens, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Yoakum High School at Lorena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robinson High School at Cuero High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: McGregor, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cayuga High School at Riesel High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Madisonville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

