Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Mason High School vs. Thrall High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thrall High School is hosting Mason High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.
Mason vs. Thrall Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Williamson County Games This Week
Burton High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rockdale, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boerne High School at Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dripping Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Hutto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hewitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Branch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dripping Springs , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rouse High School at McCallum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
