The Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Heiskanen in that upcoming Stars-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Heiskanen has averaged 25:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In one of 11 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Heiskanen has recorded a point in a game four times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 11 games this season, Heiskanen has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Heiskanen hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 11 Games 3 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

