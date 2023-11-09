High school football is happening this week in Montgomery County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Montgomery, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Willis, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

