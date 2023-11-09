We have 2023 high school football competition in Oldham County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

    • Oldham County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Wellington High School at Vega High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Vega, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Boys Ranch High School at Clarendon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Clarendon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

