Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Parker County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shoemaker High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Springtown High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City View High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Iowa Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
